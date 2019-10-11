Robert Thompson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thompson, 74, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 27, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of Robert A. and Elsie M. (Maurer) Thompson.

After graduating from Wilson High School, Robert earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University. While at Youngstown State, he played on the football team. He furthered his education at Westminster College, where he earned his master’s degree.

Robert was a teacher for Youngstown city schools for many years. He taught at East High School and retired from Wilson High School.

Robert was a handyman and craftsman. He was an avid golfer and recently worked at Reserve Run Golf Course. He recorded two holes-in-one.

Robert enjoyed watching sports and attending Youngstown state University football tailgates. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Robert is survived by his wife, Florence (Dillon) Thompson, whom he married August 26, 1967; his daughter, Tonya (Dan) Gagliano of Boardman; his son, Ty (Tiffany) of Elburn, Illinois; his sister, Janice (Steve) Dearth of San Antonio, Texas; his brother, Jay (Pam) Thompson of Woodland Park, Colorado; three grandchildren, Mia and Dominic Gagliano, Sloane Idora Thompson and his brother-in-law, Larry Tracey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Tracey.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 13, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, with a funeral service following at 5:00 p.m, with Pastor Rebecca Zielke, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.