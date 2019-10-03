Robert Susott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Susott passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by family.

He was born August 3, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Carl A. “Duke” Susott and Irma C. Freyling.

Bob attended Elberfeld High School in Indiana and was a member of the last graduating class in 1965.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968 and served five years.

He worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, as an aircraft electrician before retiring in 1998.

He enjoyed going to dinner with his family and loved watching baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an avid fan of Indiana University basketball.

Bob enjoyed talking about the airplanes he worked on, especially the C-130s. He loved visiting and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

The family would like to thank the drivers of the Western Reserve Transit Authority and the staff at Boardman Dialysis for the great care they provided for Bob.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Stacy (Jason) Brown of Youngstown and Amy Susott of Vandalia, Ohio; his two sisters, Lucy (Marvin) Schultz of Elberfeld, Indiana and Mary Ann Harris of Fulton, Missouri; five grandchildren, Kaley Anna, Megan, Lindsey and Jason Brown, Jacob Susott and two godchildren, Gayle Lochmueller Brown and Tim Schultz.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jerry Harris.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, where a prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.