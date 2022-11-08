POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Kennedy, 86, passed away Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born January 14, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth “Bettie” Nicklin Kennedy.

Bob was raised on the east side of Youngstown.

He was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown College night school for ten years.

He served in the U.S. Army as a company clerk at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Bob retired from Stark Truss in 2010, where he worked as a sales representative for 25 years. Prior to that time, he had been a self-employed wholesale forest products representative, with customers in a three-state area.

Bob appreciated the arts and loved to attend the Youngstown Symphony performances with his wife. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at both Fonderlac Country Club and the Lake Club and many other golf courses around the country. One of his proudest moments was making par at the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass (the island hole). He loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and never missed watching a game.

Bob was proud of his Irish heritage. In 1996, he and his wife, Bobbie, visited Ireland on a vacation he had dreamed of all his life. He also was a proud “East-Sider,” who loved to tell stories about growing up on that side of Youngstown.

Bob was a true family man who adored his wife, children and grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Papa.” Bob took his family on trips to Idora Park, Cedar Point and many beaches on the East Coast. He enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren and was known by many to be a wonderful storyteller. He exuded wit, humor and charm. To know Bob was to love him and he had many lifelong, cherished friendships.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Roberta L. “Bobbie” Sharp Kennedy, whom he married March 5, 1970; four children, Edward (Christine) Kennedy of Canfield, Lawrence Kennedy of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Kevin (fiancée, Laura Blasko) Kennedy of Boardman and Colleen (Ryan) Murray of Boardman; five grandchildren, Karina, Jacob, Maura, Isabella and Reese and three siblings, Peggy Yanek of Poland, John (Bernadette) Kennedy of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and Fulton (Colleen) Kennedy of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Kennedy and Lawrence Kennedy, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kennedy and a brother-in-law, Steve Yanek, Sr.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

