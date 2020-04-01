Robert R. Pasquale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Pasquale, 84, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Robert “Bob” was born September 4, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Helen (Sklarsky) Pasquale.

He attended Chaney High School and after high school, he worked as a machinist at Wean United

Robert enjoyed going to flea markets and attending Crestview auctions but his favorite thing was go to Mountaineer Casino.

In his spare time, he volunteered at the St. Teresa Monastery where he helped with parking on Sundays. He also enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with his grandchildren.

Robert leaves behind his wife, Stephanie “Tootsie” Pasquale, whom he married on August 30, 1975; his children Robert Pasquale, Jr., Laura Damko, Paul Pasquale, Rebecca Fox, Beth (Tim) Brown and Anthony (Carrie) Pasquale. He also leaves behind his brother, William (Sue) Pasquale; 11 grandchildren, Allyson (Josh), Sarah (Ryan), Brandon, Ariana, Antonio, Paul, Craig (Alice), Sadie, Serena, Sienna and Sophia and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Jim, Walt and Chuckie Pasquale and two grandchildren, David and Alexa.

There are no services.

Condolences may be sent to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.