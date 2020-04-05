Robert R. Litavetz, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Litavetz, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 30, 2020.

He was born in Youngstown, on October 24, 1933, the son of John and Helen Mihalko Spin-Litavetz.

He graduated from South High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and he served his country in the United States Army in Korea.

He enjoyed traveling on vacations with his family and he coached and managed Boardman Little League Girls Softball teams for many years. He was a member of Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Robert was employed with General Fireproofing Company, where he worked as a press operator until he retired in 1990, after 39 years. He also served in several positions for the United States Steelworkers Union Local 1617 while at G.F., including vice president and president.

Robert is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Phyllis Elkins Litavetz, whom he married July 16, 1960; three daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Klem of Canfield, Lisa Litavetz of Boardman and Robin (John) Rodney of Palm Harbor, Florida; a son, John (Vickie) Litavetz of Niles and five grandchildren, Kara (John) Novosel of Youngstown, Morgan and Justin Rodney of Palm Harbor, Florida and Brandon and Ryan Litavetz of Niles.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Mae Litavetz Zoldak and Mary Ann Litavetz Colangelo.

Private family services will be held and entombment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert R. Litavetz, please visit our floral store.