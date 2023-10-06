YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Cene, Jr. moved on from this world Tuesday, October 3, 2023, leaving behind a life that was well lived and positively impacted so many in the world around him.

Bob was born July 9, 1957, in Youngstown to the late Bob Cene and Barbara Hutch Cene.

Growing up on Marcia Drive marked the beginning of many of his greatest adventures and relationships, with his sister, Maggie tasked to maintain order and serving as wingman to his brother, Paul.

Bob was a proud graduate of Austintown Fitch High School’s Class of 1975 but he was even more proud of being awarded the longest lasting “couple” with his best friend, Mark Chine, at their last reunion. Bob graduated from Kent State University in 1980 with Master of Architecture and Science degree.

He became a registered architect in 1987 and started his architecture development firm, Renaissance 2000. Bob’s designs were a gift to everyone he worked with and building his father’s dream, Bob Cene Park, with his family was one of his most cherished memories, a three-field baseball complex that serves as the home of Youngstown Class B Baseball and youth baseball in our community. He loved his baseball family and will always remain a loyal Astro Falcons fan.

Bob was a proud member of Kent State’s CAED advisory board and formed the Professor Joseph C. Schidlowski Alumni Florence Scholarship for students studying architecture at Kent State CAED in Florence.

In 1990, he joined his brother, Paul and father, Bob, at Astro Shapes Inc., where he served as executive vice president and owner until 2014.

In recent years, Bob shifted his focus to breathing new life into the historic L.N. Gross Co. building in Kent, where he and his son, Ryan, started On Us LLC, a beverage bottling company that focuses on aluminum bottles. His work on the project was recognized by the Cleveland Restoration Society for an Excellence in Design Award.

Everything Bob did was with enthusiasm and passion. He appreciated a challenge, and after a few triathlons, he decided his goal would be to become an Ironman. After years of training and a few hard lessons, Bob reached his goal of completing several Ironmans, including the world championship in Hawaii.

Bob’s life was a spiritual journey and his warm heart and positive energy made friends and brought joy everywhere along the way. His greatest achievement in this life was his family and he always took the time to share how proud he was of all three of his children. Family to Bob extended through his friendships and their families as well. To know him was to feel loved unconditionally without judgment. His service of the world and the people around him had no end, and he will be deeply missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; eldest son, Ryan; daughter, Taylor (Rupak Acharya); his youngest son, Robert Ross; his brother, Paul (Becky) Cene and sister, Maggie (Greg) Carney. He loved his role as Uncle Bob to Paul, Jr., Carly, Matt, Caity, Brian, Sloan, Tyco, Brogan, Brielle and many others.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield.

There will be calling hours 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, to honor his memory, donations may be made to Youngstown Class B Baseball, 6 Bob Cene Way, Struthers, OH 44471; or Kent State University – The Professor Joseph Schidlowski Alumni Florence Scholarship, 800 E. Summit Street, Kent, OH 44242.

