Robert Popio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Popio, 76, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born March 5, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Mary Siciliano Popio.

A lifelong West Side resident, Robert graduated from Chaney High School.

He worked as a journeyman plumber at Local 87 and Local 396 Plumbers and Pipefitters for 50 years.

He coached Mill Creek baseball. He loved gardening, sitting on the patio and making the Sunday sauce. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his two children, Jessica (Mark) Roca of Howland and Joseph Popio of Michigan; his longtime companion of 30 years, Debbie Maderitz; two stepdaughters, Traci Maderitz (George Kimbrough) of Youngstown and Kristy Maderitz (Eric Carter) of Youngstown; a brother, Richard Popio, of Poland; a nephew, Rick (Margie) Popio of Virginia; a niece, Kristen Popio of Texas; grandchildren, Joseph (Chelsea) Popio, E’Moni Davis, Shayla (Marcus) Agee, Ebony (Darren) Davis, Robert George Maderitz; great-grandchildren, Staci and Anna Popio, Alaya and MJ Agee, Ellie Hall, and baby Dream Carter.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Catholic Church.

