BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Paul Walkinshaw, 77, went home to the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born December 23, 1944, in New Bern, North Carolina, a son of the late Paul Reiner and Ida (Erwin) Walkinshaw. Robert was raised in Derry, Pennsylvania.

He served in the Army National Guard.

His career brought him to Ohio where he and his wife raised their beloved children.

Robert was a proud Scottsman who enjoyed attending and promoting Scottish festivals. He was an avid car enthusiast who loved driving; especially on the back roads–even if it took twice as long to reach his destination.

Robert never knew a stranger. He loved talking with people. He was strong in his faith and always encouraged people to seek the Lord and attend church.

Robert will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, Rosanne (Malone) Walkinshaw, whom he married on June 2, 1973; his children, Rebecca Ann (Garth) Mashmann of Cary, North Carolina, Daniel Paul (Elizabeth) Walkinshaw of Columbus and Kathryn Rose Walkinshaw of Raleigh, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jackson Edmund and Aubrey Elizabeth Mashmann, Evelyn Elizabeth and Madeline Isla Walkinshaw; a brother, John Joseph (Sandra) Walkinshaw of Derry, Pennsylvania and nephew, Brad James Walkinshaw.

Private services were held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.

In honor of Robert, who had a big and generous heart, material tributes may be made to your local food pantry.

Professional Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Paul Walkinshaw, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.