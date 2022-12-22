NEW MIDDLETOWN — Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, 67, died peacefully at home, Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born September 27, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of Edwin and Jeanette Kibler Maurice.

Robert graduated from Poland Seminary High School and then Mahoning County Vocational School, specializing in carpentry, in 1974.

He was the owner of the Fence Post in North Canton for many years. He eventually moved back to the Youngstown area, still operating the Fence Post and subcontracting to Esterlee Fence. Robert’s fence constructions were a work of art due to his meticulous construction and work ethic.

Bob was a vanning enthusiast in the 1970s and 80s. He designed a unique van with murals on it that were inspired by the band, Yes. He was known as Starship Trooper and belonged to the Steel Valley Street Vans. In recent years, Bob rekindled his passion for vanning by purchasing a van that he called the “Voodoo Lounge,” inspired by the Rolling Stones. He collaborated with his amazing artist friend, Guy Shively, who painted voodoo-inspired paintings on the interior and exterior of the van, while his wife created mosaic accents throughout the van. He won several trophies and plaques at the Van Nationals and local van gatherings. When Bob became ill, he donated his van to the Museum of Vanning in Hudson, Florida.

Mr. Maurice was a proud member of Narcotics Anonymous, making multitudes of lifelong friends in the organization. He recently received a medallion for being 35 years clean and sober, and he proudly wore the necklace until the day he died.

After Bob retired from the fence construction business, he worked at The Purple Cat on Farmer Casey’s Ranch as a groundskeeper, and he also helped with whatever else was needed. He had a great rapport with clients and staff.

In 2002, Bob married the love of his life, Cynthia Cunningham. He loved his stepson, Jamie Gahagan as his own. Jamie had cerebral palsy, and he and Bob had a special connection. Whether it was taking rides in “old shiney” or taking him to the NA meeting as a special guest, going to van events or just making him laugh — their love for each other was golden.

Cindy and Bob loved to travel, having gone on a World War II tour in Europe, a Viking ocean cruise and several all-inclusive resort vacations. His sense of humor and lust for life always made traveling fun.

Bob had a passion for music and attended many concerts in his life. A few of his all time favorites included the Rolling Stones, Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground, The Pretenders and The Who.

Robert leaves his loving wife of 20 years, Cynthia Cunningham; his brother, David (Debbie); sister, Susan Maurice Romito and brother-in-law, Allen W. Cunningham (Frederick J. Austgen).

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his stepson, Jamie Gahagan; and his loyal companion, golden retriever, Katy Scarlett.

Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him for his kindness, sense of humor, belly laughs, and a smile that could light up a room. His family extends a heartfelt thank you for the support of family and friends who sent cards, made phone calls and sent food — all of which made him very happy as his health declined.

Robert was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Poland Presbyterian Church. Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Purple Cat, Farmer Casey’s Ranch, 4738 McCartney Road Lowellville, OH 44436; or to the Museum of Vanning, 12101 Chuck Circle, Hudson, FL 34669.

