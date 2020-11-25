Robert Martin Lenton, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Martin Lenton, 94, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence.



He was born November 13, 1926 in Campbell, a son of Anthony P. Letoha and Julianna Kenczel Letoha.



Robert was a 1944 graduate of Campbell High School.

On February 21, 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Ribbon and the Pacific Asiatic Ribbon. He was honorably discharged July 3, 1946 with a rank of seaman first class.

Robert then began working at General Furniture.



On July 5, 1952, he married the love of his life, Vera Grinta at St. Mary Church in Warren. Two years after his marriage, he built his own house in Austintown, where he raised his family and became a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

Robert retired in 1988 from General Furniture after 42 years of service and was a tow motor operator.



During his younger years, Robert enjoyed bowling and being part of the Hungarian Club of Campbell. As a family man, he would take his family on summer vacation camping trips traveling the east, northeast, midwest and southern United States and Canada. His interests expanded to Saturday night dancing, casinos and traveling with his wife. He enjoyed all events with the family and especially watching his grandchildren grow up. He was a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and he enjoyed sitting in his chair and listening to his radio when games were not televised.



Robert is survived by his wife, Vera Lenton; two sons, Theodore R. Lenton of Canfield and Thomas (Annette) Lenton of Boardman; a daughter, Julie (Craig) Anderson of Douglas, Michigan; two sisters, Adrienne (Steve) Zackasee of Campbell and Geraldine Menosky of Canfield and a brother, Raymond (Martha) Letoha of Austintown. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanore C. Novak, Valerie Lenton and Margaret Lenton and three brothers, Bernard Lenton, John Lenton and Edward Lenton.

Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

