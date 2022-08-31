CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Palma, 76, died following thyroid cancer, Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Robert F. and Mary Helen McBride Palma.

He dedicated his life to family and the service of others. Nothing made him happier than watching one of his children or grandchildren play sports.

Robert was an United States Army veteran.

He received his Juris Doctorate degree from Akron University Law School in 1974, practiced the law for 47 years and finished his career working with Friedman and Rummell Co., LPA.

He was on the board of directors of the Youngstown Society for the Blind and Disabled. He was a member of the Civil Service Commission and the board of appeals for the city of Canfield, the Canfield Joint Fire District and the Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane Kane Palma; son, Kevin (Kim Le) Palma of Houston, Texas; daughter, Kate (Eric) Rusu of Struthers; and four grandchildren, Dominic Palma and Mason, Connor and Caden Rusu.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September. 2, 2022, at St. Michael Church, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to St. Michael Church, Canfield or St. Patrick Church, Youngstown.

