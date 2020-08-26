Robert M. Linhart, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. “Bobby” Linhart, Jr., 59, died unexpectedly early Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bobby was born January 3, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Leona (Debozy) Linhart, Sr.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as an auto body painter his entire career.

Bobby was a huge Pittsburgh fan of all sports. He also enjoyed car shows and watching NASCAR.

Bobby is survived by his wife, the former Martha “Marti” Carlsen, whom he married October 6, 1990; daughter, Ariel (Nelson) Figueroa of Kent; son, Cody Linhart of Boardman; sisters , Traci Linhart of Navato, California and Susan (Joe) Posey of Poland; brothers, Michael (Pat) Senich of Middletown, Stuart (Rhonda) Senich of Poland, Steven Senich of Austintown, Jeffrey (Angela) Linhart of Houston, Texas and Troy (Kate) Linhart of Cotati, California and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepmother, Antoinette Linhart.

Per Bobby’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private family service will be held.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

