POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. “Bob” Goricki, 76, died early Monday, January 8, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bob was born January 28, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of the late Maximilian and Katherine Kubyko Goricki.

He was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Bob was a member of the Army National Guard until honorable discharge in 1976.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until its closing in 1981 and later worked at GBS Computer Solutions until his retirement.

Bob was a dedicated member of St. Matthias Church.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed bass fishing, hunting and going to the casino. He won many regional bass fishing tournaments over the years and belonged to a hunting group with his close friends.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert C. “Bob” Goricki of Avon Lake; companion, Penny Bendetta of Poland; former wife, Bonnie Goricki of Struthers; sisters, Kathy Hayes of Thousand Oaks, California and Maxine (Gary) Farina of East Palestine; grandson, Charlie Goricki; nephew, Gary “GJ” Farina and several other nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dennis Hayes.

Family and friends may call Friday, January 19, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.