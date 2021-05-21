Robert M. Garver, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Garver, 64, died peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home.

Robert was born August 12, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Robert C. and Dorothy Watkins Garver.

After graduating high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Navy.

Upon returning, he worked as a service technician for AIS and AFS.

Robert was a huge motorcycle enthusiast. He loved riding his motorcycle and attending Ohio Bike Week and Bike Nights.

Robert is survived by his wife, the former Tena Kimball, whom he married January 9, 1987; two daughters, Amberly Garver and Ashley Garver, both of Struthers; a son, Andrew Garver and two grandchildren, Fallon Lee and Skyler James.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Military honors will take place at 7:00 p.m.

