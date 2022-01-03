POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Cunningham, 83, died Monday, December 27, 2021.

He was born July 22, 1938, in Hautzdale, Pennsylvania, a son of William J. and Elizabeth L. Lauer.

Robert was a National Guard veteran.

He worked at the George Mitchell Company as a hydraulic engineer for more than 40 years.

He was involved with the Sunshine Seekers Camping Club and he especially enjoyed traveling and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, R. Williams; son, Allen W. Cunningham (Frederick J. Austgen) of Youngstown; daughter, Cynthia Cunningham-Maurice (Robert) of New Middletown and sister, Nancy Mizikar of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Ellsworth and Patricia Rhines; brother, Jack Cunningham and grandson, James D. Gahagan, Jr.

Robert’s funeral service will be at Noon Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.