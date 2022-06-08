SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph “Dirt” Minamyer, 40, died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a short illness, surrounded by his family.



Joe was born July 9, 1981, in East Liverpool, the son of Richard and Lisa Minamyer Smith.



He was a 1999 graduate of East Palestine High School, where he threw shot put and discus for the track team.

He worked for NVR Building Products as a Multicraft “A” for the last 18 years.



In his spare time, Joe enjoyed golfing, fishing and being outdoors. More than anything, Joe enjoyed being with his family, especially his children.



Joe is survived by his wife, the former Chelsea Lower, whom he married December 3, 2021; parents, Lisa and Richard Smith of East Palestine; two daughters, Zoie Polder and Remie Minamyer, both of Salem; sons, James Minamyer of Petersburg and Brantlee Minamyer of Salem; sister, Sara Dobson of Austintown; nephew and niece, Parker and Olivia; grandmother, Betty Smith of Ohioville; mother-in-law, Cindy (Patrick) Kyser of Lisbon; father-in-law, Kenneth (Gina) Lower of Leetonia and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chuck and Eileen Minamyer; paternal grandfather, Leroy Smith and his nephew, Liam Dobson.



Per Joe’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.



Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of R. Joseph Minamyer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.