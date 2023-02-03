AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Durkin, 92, a longtime resident of Austintown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2023. Death followed a series of hospitalizations for heart and breathing problems.

He was the youngest of eight children born to Catherine and John Durkin of Youngstown. All are now deceased.

Robert, also known as Bob, was a 1949 graduate of East High School.

He enlisted in the Marines after graduation and afterwards worked for Mackenzie Muffler Co. until it moved out of Youngstown.

Robert never married. Close relatives are nephews, Harold Durkin and Brian Durkin of Boardman and niece, Patricia Beckman of Telford, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed square dancing, collected coins and was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians, now Guardians.

There will be no services, per his wishes.

Arrangements handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

