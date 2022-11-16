CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Brocker, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Briarfield Place in Boardman.

He was born November 3, 1926, in Guffey, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert John and Hannah McGrew Brocker.

Robert was a United States Army veteran.

During his long career as a neurosurgeon, he founded the Youngstown Neurological Diagnostic Clinic and was very proud and thankful for the number of people he was able to help through his medical practice in the Youngstown and Salem area.

He was an avid pilot, flying 14 different aircraft throughout his flying career and he loved spending time farming his fields late into the night on his northern Canfield property.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Donna Bailey Brocker; his sister, Shirley Sliker and two of his children, Robert (Kathy) and Barry (Darla).

He is survived by six of his eight children, Bill (Susan), Bruce (Debbie), Brian (Marli), Brad (Heidi), Brent and Beth; his 28 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Assumption Village, Briarfield Place and Crossroads Hospice, who cared for and developed friendships with “Doc” Brocker.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

In his honor, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Calling hours also will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.