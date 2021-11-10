Robert J. Lautner, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lautner, 80, passed away Monday morning, November 8, 2021, at his home.



He was born March 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late Leonard and Elizabeth Kozma Lautner.



Robert was a 1959 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

He retired after 30 years working for Superior Beverage.

Robert started out playing drums for the Eldorados and then played with the Dynamic Duo for 30 years. He was also a Cub and Boy Scout leader and coached Little League baseball when his children were young. He enjoyed yard work and fishing, especially with his grandchildren.



Robert is survived by his wife, Carol Moore Lautner, whom he married June 13, 1987; his children, Robert J. (Sandra Safarek) Lautner of Cleveland, Jonny (Thomas) French of Little River, South Carolina, Gretta (Justin) Henderson of New Springfield and Brian Gaucher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Maralene Darr; a son, Michael Moore; a granddaughter, Lindsey Patterson and a brother, Leonard Lautner, Jr.



Family and friends may call Friday, November 12, 2021, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.