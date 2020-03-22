Robert J. Dubec, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Dubec, 64, died Wednesday, March 18, at Boardman Continuing Health Care.

Robert was born November 24, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of George and Frances Gradski Dubec.

He was a 1974 graduate of Boardman High School, later earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Science in Education from Youngstown State University, where he was active in its theater productions.

Bob was an accomplished artist and was a member of Art Youngstown.

Mr. Dubec worked as a social counselor for over 30 years, most recently at Oakwood Counseling.

He is survived by a sister, Shirley (Robert) Iacobucci of Boardman; a brother, George (Cathy) Dubec of Boca Raton, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Joseph and Janine Iacobucci, Mark (Angela) Dubec, Sue Pohto and Cara Dubec and his great-nieces and nephews, Taylor, Ava, Lucy, Luke and Grace.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Dubec and a twin brother, William Dubec.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert J. Dubec, please visit our floral store.