AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Czopur, 83, died peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Austinwoods Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Robert was born October 20, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Louise Toto Czopur.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and worked nearly 30 years for General Motors until he retired.

Robert was also a proud veteran of the United States Army Reserves.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed watching his Cleveland Sports teams.

Robert is survived by his wife, the former Cecilia Vossevell, whom he married December 30, 1961; daughter, Patty (Mark) Bokesch; son, Bob (Joyce) Czopur of Salem; sister, Cindy Moulin; four grandchildren, Kylie Bokesch (Jeremy Castro), Casey Bokesch, Zac (Sammi) Czopur and Morgan Czopur (Kyle Seaver) and sister-in-law, Jeannette (Tony) DiRenzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Czopur.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 25, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Robert’s family would like to thank the staff at Austinwoods Nursing Home, especially nurse Jenna Mymo, for her exceptional care and compassion of Robert. They would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their care given during Robert’s final days.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

