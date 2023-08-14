LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Cleary, 86, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born October 13, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of William Cleary, Sr. and Ruth Landahl Cleary.

Bob obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He had an illustrious career as a salesman with Easco Aluminum.

Bob was an active member of St. Edward Church in Youngstown. He served on the parish council and devoted many hours to volunteering at the food pantry.

Outside of work and community service, Robert enjoyed spending time pursuing activities that brought him joy. He had a passion for gardening and took great pleasure in tending to his plants and flowers. Fishing was another activity that brought Robert immense happiness, especially when he could partake in Canadian fishing trips with his brother, Bill.

One destination close to Bob’s heart was Ocean City, Maryland. Over the years, he became enamored with this coastal town and eventually acquired property there.

Bob is survived by his brother, Joseph Cleary of Ridgefield, Connecticut and nephew, Joseph Cleary, Jr. of Buffalo, New York.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Papagna) Cleary; son, Michael Cleary and brother, William J. Cleary, Jr.

Calling hours will be held 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served in the church’s Assembly Room after the service.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

