Robert J. “Bobby Joe” Durkin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby Joe” Durkin, 77, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side, Monday, February 17, 2020.

Robert was born September 1, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Marie Dailey Durkin.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School and a graduate of Kent State University, where he received his degree in health and human services.

Robert was an employee of YSD Industries as an electrician and crane operator.

He was an avid sports fan and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He coached softball, Little League and the Poland Little Bulldogs when his children were younger. He also loved boxing and was a judge for the Golden Gloves for several years.

Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Ann (McGuire) Durkin; two daughters, Kelly (Philip) Morgan of New Middletown and Maureen (Tony) Barbessi of Canfield; a son, Kevin Durkin of Canfield; three sisters, Mary Deeds of Youngstown, Anne (Mason) Hiester of North Carolina and Edna (Dane) Carder of Fort Myers, Florida; three brothers, Eddie (Mary) Durkin of Canfield, John Durkin of Columbiana and Joe (Marylyn) Durkin of Sebring, Florida; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Durkin of Canfield; eight grandchildren, Kristen Bell, Dylan Morgan, Amber Durkin, Cory Palazzo, Nathan Durkin, Nicholas Durkin, Brook Barbessi and Jenna Barbessi and three great-grandchildren, Selah, Aria and Solomon Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ryan Durkin; his sister, Rayma Hancock; his brother, Jimmy Durkin and his brother-in-law, David Deeds.

Services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

