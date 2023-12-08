LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bobby” Hallas, 40, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Born on August 3, 1983, in Youngstown, Robert was the loving son of Robert F. Hallas and the late Janet (Hackett) Hallas.

Robert was a 2001 graduate of Poland High School where he was a member of the 1999 football state championship team.

After graduating, he pursued his passion for art and design, attending the prestigious Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where he majored in graphic design. Robert’s talent and creativity shone through in his work, making a lasting impression on all who experienced his designs.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Hallas.

He is survived by his father, Robert F. Hallas; stepmother, Marilyn Hallas and daughter, Angelina Hallas.

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.