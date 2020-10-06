Robert F. Lamphier, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Lamphier, 86, passed away Friday, October 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown.

He was born December 30, 1933, in Redding, California, a son of the late Frank and Viola (Hill) Lamphier.

Robert graduated from Dunsmuir High School.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict.

He retired from the Department of Interior as a maintenance supervisor.

Robert was a member of Holy Family Church and was an avid reader.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diana M. Donatelli-Lamphier, whom he married September 23, 1987; sister-in-law, JoAnn Maine, of New Middletown; two nieces and two great-nephews.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406 or Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd, Poland, OH 44514.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert F. Lamphier, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: