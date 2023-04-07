AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Fisher, 68, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born June 8, 1954 in Long Beach, California, a son of the late Robert S. and Evelyn Bohmer Fisher.

Robert was a 1974 graduate of Toronto High School in Toronto, Ohio and then received an Associate Degree in Applied Science, majoring in Electrical Engineering, in 1979 from Jefferson Technical College.

He was employed at Penn Power in Shippingport, Pennsylvania.

Robert enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was camping or fishing. He also spent time woodworking and going to the Senior Center in Austintown.

Robert is survived by his brothers-in-law, Richard L. (Candace) Ferry, Jr. and William R. Ferry, both of Austintown; sister-in-law, Debbie Fisher of Toronto, Ohio; nephews, Chuck Fisher, Jr. and Zachary (Danielle) Fisher; niece, Jennifer (Robert) Fisher Welch and great-nephew, Robert Fisher.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ferry Fisher, whom he married September 15, 1984 and passed away January 12, 2023; a brother, Charles Fisher, Sr.; sisters, Kathy Johnston and Ruby Fisher and niece, Jessica Walker.

Family and friends are welcome to attend services at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 and visit with the family until 7:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

He will be laid to rest, next to his wife, at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.