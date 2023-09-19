YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” E. Carney, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 93, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, September 17.

Bob was born on August 30, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to Anna (Kinney) and Patrick Carney.

He was the youngest of six children, John, Rita, Patrick and George Carney and Eleanore Nemeth.

Bob had a strong love and commitment to both faith and family, as illustrated by his two long and successful marriages.

He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St Charles Church.

Bob first married Margaret (Peggy) Prosser on May 31, 1952. They had three children, Linda (Robert) Handel, Robert Carney, Jr. and Barbara (Dean) Lysowski.

After Peggy’s death, Bob married Ellen Barrett and created a blended family with her three children, Rick Barrett, Lisa Pavlansky and Cathy (Jim) Martin.

His career was in construction, the majority of which was spent at Keffler Bridge and Construction Company as a Superintendent. In his free time Bob liked to help people. He could always be found assisting family and friends to build, remodel or repair whatever was needed. His grandchildren would brag, “Papa can fix anything!”

Bob’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially their yearly visits to the Canfield Fair. He could never get enough time with his ten grandchildren, Julie (Todd) Sardich, Megan Handel, Sean (Rebecca) Lysowski, Katie (Jon) Emler, Kelly (Anthony) Calcagni, Nicole, Jenna and Lauren Pavlansky and Marisa and Stephanie Martin and his ten great-grandchildren, Stella, Lily and Ethan Sardich, Carter, Declan and Nolan Lysowski, Brody, Brayden and Brynlee Calgagni and Landon Emler.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice and Bob’s wonderful and dedicated caregivers, Debbie, Noel and Kat, along with their special helpers, Logan and Ryan. Words cannot express our gratitude.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 9:00 -10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

