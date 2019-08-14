Robert Dominic Testa, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Friday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church for Robert Dominic Testa, 83, who died Sunday, August 11 at The Cleveland Clinic.

Robert was born April 26, 1936, in Youngstown to Mary DiNoble Testa and Anthony Testa.

He was graduate of The Rayen School, Youngstown State University and Westminster College.

Mr. Testa was a teacher in the Austintown School system for 35 years before his retirement and also was a well-known master craftsman and artist.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Testa, whom he married on July 27, 1957; two daughters, Diana Cassidy (Dennis) of Bermuda and Terie Wahib (Shokri) of Westlake; his grandchildren, Amanda Cassidy-Baras (Shannon) and Tara Cassidy of Bermuda and Elijah and Sophia Wahib of Westlake and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Ryleigh Cassidy-Baras of Bermuda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Anthony; a sister, Santarella and a daughter, Lora.

Friends may call on Thursday evening August 15 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and for half an hour prior to services Friday, August 16 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to West Side Cats – Adopt-a-Pet.com, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.