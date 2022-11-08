YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Blott, Sr., 69, passed away early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Bob was born August 3, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Betty Albright Blott.

Bob was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked for many years as a baker and dabbled in several other professions before retirement as a security officer for Masters Security in 2020.

He was an avid Browns and Indians fan. His passions were coaching football, especially the Austintown Little Falcons, making people laugh and enjoying home-cooked meals, surrounded by friends and family.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert D. (Sarah) Blott, Jr. of Canfield; two granddaughters, Chloe and Jocilynn; two brothers, Edward (Victoria) Blott of Austintown and Michael (Robin) Blott of Stoneville, North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He also was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Amon and a brother, William Blott.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.