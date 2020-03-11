Robert C. White, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” C. White, 84, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in the comfort of his own home, with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born August 16, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of George and Mildred Molin White.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as an electrician for more than 40 years as a member of the IBEW Local 64.

Bob was a member of the Army Honor Guard and the Airstream Club of America.

He was very involved with Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where he was on the board of property and management and did electrical work whenever needed.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, Habitat for Humanity projects and traveling the country. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy “Eileen” Dorfi White, whom he married November 14, 1958; his children, Bob (Lee) White, Jr., Gary (Jill) White, Sharon (Greg) White and Sue (Norbert) White; his grandchildren, Katie (Jason), Eric (KaiLoni), Stacey (Joe), Bethany, Emily, Zach, Nick and Stavros and eight great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Davis and Ida Gardner and his brother, George White, Jr.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Hospice of the Valley (whose support was a blessing) or any charity of your choice.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.