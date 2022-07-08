AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Senn of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 84 after a brief illness.



Bob was born on April 11, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio. He is the son of Frank and Josephine (McKenzie) Senn and sibling to Joanna Senn, Marilyn Pipoly, Bill (Marilyn) Senn and Cara McKenzie.



Bob graduated from Boardman High School in 1957 and then attended Youngstown State University.

As a teenager, Bob discovered his passion for photography and later became a professional photographer while working for Kraft Foods and Reynolds Aluminum. He opened Robert Senn Studio of Photography, Incorporated in 1967 and quickly became known for his catch phrase “Are you smiling?”. Although he claimed to be “semi-retired”, Bob loved coming into the studio daily and nurturing the studio’s next generation.



Bob also loved his country and community and believed in giving back to both. He joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves shortly after graduation.

He served as an Austintown rotarian for over 45 years. He became a paul harris fellow and was inducted into the Austintown Township Hall of Fame based on his community involvement. Bob was a former president of the Youngstown Ski Club, a member of the Saxon Club and the Mill Creek Men’s Garden Club.

While Bob had a passion for community service, his true love was spending time with his family and friends. He spent his fall Saturday’s tailgating at Youngstown State’s football games where he held the same tailgate spot for 30 plus years and summer weekends on the water at The Lake Milton Boat Club.



Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Anna May (Ratay); his children, Sherri, Michelle, Rob (Stacey) and Jennifer Senn and two grandchildren whom he adored, Chase and Blake. Two others that held a special place in his heart are his brother-in-law, Todd Johnson and his longtime employee and friend, John Popio.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanna Senn and Marilyn Pipoly as well as his sister-in-law, Nancy (Ratay) Johnson.



Family and friends will be received from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio.



On Monday, July 11, 2022 a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church, 3125 South Schenley, Youngstown, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made in his name to the Fellows Riverside Garden, 123 McKinley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.



The family will continue to keep his spirit alive and will always “Keep Smiling”.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.