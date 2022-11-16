YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Schilling Sr., 83, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bob was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Constance Baran Schilling.

He attended school at St. Brendan’s and Chaney High School, living on Youngstown’s west side most of his life.

He retired from WRTA, where he was a driver for 26 years. He also was an auctioneer, running Ohltown Auction Barn in Austintown.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed his hunting trips out West, his hunting camp in Tionesta, Pennsylvania and camping with his family when his children were young. He was Cubmaster of St. Brendan’s Pack 50 and Den Leader of Den 4. After retirement, he and Valerie spent several winters in Pinellas Park, Florida where they made a host of new friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Valerie Rauch, whom he married July 11, 1959; daughter, Vicki Schilling-Gerber (Steve) of Youngstown; sons, Robert A. (Ruth) Schilling, Jr. of Mineral Ridge and Scott A. (Marie) Schilling of Canfield and three grandchildren, Scott C. (Elizabeth) Schilling of Columbus, Karen Schilling of South Rockwood, Michigan and Kimberly Schilling of Mineral Ridge.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Paul and a granddaughter, Francesca.

The family would like to thank Ed and Diane Reese and the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley, where Bob resided the past five years. They also would like to thank the staff at Humility House in Austintown and the doctors and staff on the fourth floor and ICU units at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman, where Bob spent significant time during the past year. You are all truly angels on Earth.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

