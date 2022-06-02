CANFIELD< Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rita Mae Lyons, 83, died peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Rita was born June 17, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Cleatus and Rita Wiot. Her husband, John “Jack” Lyons, to whom she was married for 56 years, preceded her in death in 2016.



Rita was a graduate of Longwood Academy in Chicago, Illinois.

After making a home in Boardman, she and Jack were active members of St. Charles School and parish for the last 55 years, as her sons and grandchildren all attended school there.



Rita adored her time with friends and family. She enjoyed her monthly “bridge club” and her annual gathering of “snow bird” friends on Siesta Key Beach in Florida. Rita’s loves were shopping and casinos.



Rita was happiest traveling to see her five sons, Jack (Milene) Lyons of Houston, Texas, Mike Lyons of Louisville, Kentucky, Terry Lyons of Chicago, Illinois and Brian Lyons of Cincinnati. Rita resided with Dan (Kelly) Lyons in Canfield. In each location, she could always be seen and heard proudly cheering on her 15 grandchildren at every sporting and academic event.



Along with her sons and grandchildren, Rita is survived by a sister, Cleatus Mary Walker of Chicago, Illinois.



Besides her husband, Jack, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Karen Pacheko.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church this Saturday, June 4, 2022. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Canfield Chapel.

