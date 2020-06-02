Rita Cavalier, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Cavalier, 77, of Boardman, died Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at the Hospice House.

Rita was born April 14, 1943, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Guiseppe and Terese Infantino Fanara.

She was a graduate of John A. Bashear High School in Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Cavalier was the director of the St. Christine School after school program for over 25 years before retiring.

Rita was involved in the Boardman PTA and enjoyed bowling with her friends in their bowling league.

Her husband, Robert Cavalier, whom she married in 1961, died in 2001.

She is survived by her son, Anthony (Elisa) Cavalier of Sarasota, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Debra Cavalier of Boardman and four grandchildren, Anthony, Alexandra, Bobby and Carmen.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Cavalier; two sisters, Rosalia Gallucci and Shirley Rostocil and five brothers, Albert, Carmen, Joe, Aldo and John Fanara.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Rita.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at St. Christine Catholic Church. Calling hours will be private.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, in Rita’s memory.

Professional arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rita Cavalier, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.