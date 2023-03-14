AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita A. Patton, 81, died unexpectedly Monday, March 13, 2023, at home.

Rita was born March 13, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Glenn L. and Florence Grace Hartman Patton.

She was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She worked in the office for GM McKelvey Department Store and Phar-Mor and volunteered for many organizations.

She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church.

In her spare time, Rita enjoyed doing word finds.

Rita is survived by her sisters, twin, Rochelle “Rae” Kolar of Austintown and Gert Zell of Boardman; special niece, Mary Grace Bohr; along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Graceann Stanton, Glenn A. Patton, Mary Phillips, Charles Patton, James Patton, Joseph Patton and Martin Patton.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Joseph Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.