Richard W. Jones, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Jones, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from an apparent heart attack.

He was born on February 25, 1963, in Youngstown, the son of Robert G. Jones and Elaine C. Capitosti Jones.

Rich was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He then attended Kent State University, where he had an outstanding four-year career on the baseball team.

He was the Vice President and co-owner of Youngstown Propane alongside his brothers for the past 35 years. In addition, Rich was a baseball coach in the local Class B League, Cardinal Mooney, and Canfield High Schools. He also spent a year coaching in the Big Ten at Indiana University.

Rich also loved to golf. He was a member at Youngstown Country Club and Avalon Lakes for many years. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Rich’s special personality translated to being a great salesman and storyteller with many, many friends. To know Rich was to love him. Above all, Rich loved his family and was very proud of his girls’ accomplishments. He always made time to attend all his daughters’ gymnastics and dance competitions. He was a great husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Rich is survived by his mother, Elaine Jones; wife, Linda Cheslik Jones, who he married on August 14, 1993; three daughters, Jessica, Erin and Ashley Jones; three brothers, Robert (Lynne) of Boardman, Scott (Myrle) of Liberty and Gary (Bethanie) of Canfield; nieces, Jamie, Jaclyn, Samantha, Allison and Lindsay Jones.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center, 4500 Norquest Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44515.

The entombment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the local chapter of the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.