Richard V. Cangi, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard V. Cangi, 95, of Poland, died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Richard was born August 25, 1925 in Ashland, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Helen Kula Cangi.

He was a 1944 graduate of East High School. After his graduation he enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Philippine Islands during World War II.

He worked at Republic Rubber as a hose builder, retiring in 1988.

He enjoyed bowling in his company’s league at McGuffey Lanes and was an avid golfer still golfing with his buddies well into his 80s. He and his wife, Rose, loved ballroom dancing and “Uncle Rich,” as he was known by his family, loved spending time with his family and friends.

His last eight years were spent in residence at the Woodlands Assisted Living. There he made many friends, playing poker, participating in the drum band and the many parties put on by the activity director, Lynn. His family thanks the Woodlands for thier great care.

His wife, the former Rose Pecoraro, whom he married May 8, 1954, died June 25, 2013.

He is survived by three nieces, LuAnn (Richard) Vesy, whom he loved as a daughter, Beverly Thompson and Patty Pecoraro; three nephews, Albert (Deeann) Mangin and Jimmy and Mark Pecoraro and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Friends may call Sunday afternoon, January 24, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Services will be Sunday afternoon, January 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

