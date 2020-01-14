Richard Roy Donner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Roy Donner, 86, passed away Monday evening, January 6, 2020, at Greenbriar in Boardman.



He was born January 23, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of the late, John Roy and Martha (Unger) Dingey.



Richard graduated from Struthers High School.

He was honorably discharged from the Navy on January 22, 1955.

Richard was a lineman for Ohio Bell Company.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Elaine (John) Ginnetti of Struthers and Lynn Dingey of Youngstown; two sons, Richard (Debbie) Dingey of Cedar Lake, Indiana and Ronald Dingey of Anderson, Indiana; ten grandchildren, Cheryl (Jason Catone) Ginnetti, Gina (Sarah Gonda) Ginnetti, Shelia Runyon, Stefanie (Joshua Swindell) Dingey, Rachel Dingey, Danielle (Rob) Bodnar, Shawna (Richard) Smith, Christian Dingey, Brianna Dingey and Cody Rivera; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Martha J. Dingey of San Antonio, Texas.



He is also preceded in death by his former wife, Daunita E. Dingey and a sister, Carolyn Phillips.



There will be no calling hours or services.



Arrangments handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

