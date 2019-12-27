Richard R. Oakley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Oakley, 89, passed away on December 21, 2019, at Hospice House.

Mr. Oakley was born on November 28, 1930, at his home in Youngstown, a son of H. Ray and Dolly O’Connor Oakley. He was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1948 graduate of Canfield High School and attended Kent State University.

He worked 40 years at Commercial Intertech in both the shop and the office in four different plants in Youngstown and one in Hicksville. He retired as a production control supervisor and scheduler in 1996.

He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force in B-29s of the 19th Bombardment Group during the Korean War and was a member of the Air Force Association, the 19th Bombardment Association, the American Legion and AARP.

A highlight of his life came in 2013 when, while at a 19th Bombardment Association reunion in Washington, D.C., he was asked to be a presenter of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was an honor of which he was very proud.

An avid golfer since 1986, he was proud of a hole-in-one scored in 2000 and a second one shot in 2010.

A member of the church since 1953, he sang in the choir, a man’s quartet, served on numerous committees and was a trustee for many years. He also served as liturgist for several years. He became a member of Millcreek Community UMC when Richard Brown UMC closed and formed Millcreek in 2019.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dorene Boop, whom he married on June 19, 1953; three sons, Robert, Kenneth and William; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward and a sister, Lorinda Moucha.

Services will be private.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

