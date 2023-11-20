YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. Heidinger, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley.

He was born on June 11, 1942, in Youngstown.

Richard dedicated over 50 years of his life to his career as an operating engineer for Local 66.

Beyond his work, Richard cherished the simple joys of life. Some of his fondest memories were spent working on cars, tinkering under the hood. Richard also had a passion for canning alongside his loving wife, Adeline. Together they embraced the art of preserving their favorite fruits and vegetables. Family always held a special place in Richard’s heart. Every chance he could get, he would spend time with them, bringing joy to their lives and creating lifelong memories. His grandchildren held an especially dear place in his heart as he adored them dearly.



Richard’s strong educational background laid the foundation for his successful career and personal growth. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1960 and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Earth Science from YSU (Youngstown State University).

Left to cherish Richard’s memory are his loving son, Richard J. (Cindy) Heidinger of Raleigh, North Carolina along with his two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Bryce; his sister, Andrea (William) Foulk of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosemary Boccerri Heidinger, as well as his beloved wife, Adeline J. Peachock Heidinger, whom he married September 3, 1966 and passed away on January 17, 1999 and his brother, Charles (Joy) Heidinger.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road A, Girard, OH 44420.

