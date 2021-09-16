Richard P. Golis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND — Richard P. Golis, 69, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Richard was born June 6, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Julian and Maria Stepanuik Golis.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Richard worked as a machine operator for 25 years for U.S. Extrusion. He later worked for PSK Steel and Tri-R Dies.

Richard was a member of St. Edward Church, where he ushered and volunteered for the food pantry. He was also a member of the Senior Center Card Club.

He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. Richard really enjoyed his tractor and cutting grass for his neighbors, spending time at the casinos and watching old movies.

Richard will always be remembered by his two loving sisters, Sonia Niro (James Kopanic) and Julie Mayhew; nephew, David Mayhew; nieces, Rachel Mayhew and Kristen (Carson) Colley and many good friends, including Ivory Dipiero and Rebecca Branch.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Edward Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane Youngstown, OH 44504.

