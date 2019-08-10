Richard Monk, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, for Mr. Richard Monk, 87, who passed away Friday morning, August 9, 2019 at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Richard was born December 28, 1931, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of George and Helen (Mushrush) Monk.

He was a 1949 graduate of Baldwin Township High School and attended Penn State University.

Richard served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was employed by General Motors as an Inspector for 25 years before retiring in 1992.

Richard was a life long member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he was very active, serving as an usher and helping with lawn work.

He was a member of the UAW 1112 and a Mason of the Youngstown Lodge.

Richard was an avid golfer and a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed doing yard work, traveling and going to casinos.

Richard leaves to cherish loving memories to his daughter, Amy Monk of Youngstown; his son, Ronald (Linda) Monk of Austintown; three grandchildren, Amanda Monk, Heidi (Ron) Zenko and Andrew (Gabrielle) Monk and five great-grandchildren, Cameron, MacKenzie and Nicholas Zenko and Madeline and Walker Monk.

Richard married Eileen (Pahlman) Monk on July 5, 1952 and she passed away on November 11, 1976. His second wife, Donna (Szymanski) Zoldak Monk whom he married September 1, 1990 passed away on November 19, 2012.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rick Monk; his brother, Robert “Chip” Monk and his grandson, Nicholas Jon Monk.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 13 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, 550 North Broad Street Canfield, OH.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.