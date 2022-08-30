BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson.

Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He was a United States Army veteran.

He worked for Packard Electric for 42 years.

He enjoyed golfing, home improvement projects and spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Debbie (Eberts) Anderson, whom he married September 4, 1998; daughter, Lauren (Timothy) Foster of Youngstown; two sons, Chad (Anna) Anderson of Boardman and Aaron Dellorco and family; brothers, James (Ruth) Anderson of Boardman and Thomas (Kathy) Anderson of New York; and four grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan Anderson and Avery and Kaitlyn Foster.

A funeral service will be celebrated 12 Noon Friday, September 2, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, officiated by Pastor Duane Jesse. Calling hours will be prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Friday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

