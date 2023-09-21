CANFIELD, Ohio – Richard Lewis died peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the age of 86, at his home.

Richard was born on September 14, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Richard served his country as a dedicated member of the United States Army.

His sense of duty and commitment led him to a fulfilling career in law enforcement. With unwavering courage and integrity, Richard served as a police officer for the city of Youngstown for nearly 40 years, distinguishing himself as an exemplary public servant. He served as the head of Internal Affairs for 14 years. After years of dedicated service, Richard’s leadership skills were recognized and he was appointed as the Chief of Police for the Youngstown Police Department. In this role, he played a pivotal role in maintaining the safety and well-being of the community he loved. He generously volunteered his time as the security officer at Cardinal Mooney High School, where he became known and respected as “Officer Lewis” by students and staff alike.

Even after retiring from a commendable career on April 1, 2002, Richard continued to contribute to the welfare of his community. Richard’s commitment to public service was further showcased through his involvement in various organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28, the O.P.E.R Ohio Retirees, St. Vincent Depaul Society, and 2nd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13586 at St. Dominic Church.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, the former Margaret “Peggy” Cartwright, whom he married on February 24, 1962 at St. Dominic Church; son, Thomas (Joleen) Lewis of Canfield; daughter, Susan Lewis, of Chesapeake, Virginia and grandchildren, Abigail Cochrane, Sydney, TJ and Alexandra Lewis.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas S. Lewis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, where calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Arrangements handle by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

