Richard John O’Brien, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John O’Brien passed away peacefully at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loved ones the morning of Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the age of 66 after a two month battle with cancer.



He was born on March 26, 1954, in Youngstown Ohio.



He married his wife, Susan (Mayo) O’Brien on August 18, 1979. Together, they raised their daughter, Jillian and two sons, Richie and Patrick in Boardman.



Rich was a United States Navy and Vietnam veteran (1973-1977) and a 1982 graduate of Youngstown State University.

He began his career as a crane operator at US Steel and for the past 40 years has been a broker/partner of Mayo and Associates Realtors. During Rich’s real estate career, he was consistently recognized by the Ohio Association of Realtors for his outstanding performance-assisting so many local families in achieving their dream of home ownership. Always intrigued by the latest in technology, Rich was the first local realtor to achieve the E-PRO designation offered by the National Association of Realtors. The real estate team at Mayo Associates will greatly miss the leadership, humor, and guidance that Rich brought to the office every day.



Rich recently retired as an OHSAA high school football official after thirty years. Rich’s commitment to improving and assisting not only our area’s real estate industry includes his many years as an active member of the Downtown Lions, Boardman Community Baseball, Ohio Athletic Football Association, Boardman Boosters, Boardman High School Dug Out Club, Boardman Youth Baseball, Boardman Little League, Falcon Club of Bowling Green State University, Youngstown State University Athletics, Applewood Swim Club, Rich Center for Autism, the Rescue Mission and Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Rich enjoyed life to the fullest and was the ultimate family man. He was so proud of his children and grand-children. You would always find him spending quality time with his children and their families. They were the light of his life; they were his world. He was most affectionately called Papa and Paka. He was an avid Ohio sports fan, especially his Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. His friends and family often proclaimed him, “the food critic.” He will be dearly missed by all and forever in our hearts.



Rich is survived by wife, Susan (Mayo) O’Brien whom he married August 18, 1979; daughter, Jillian (Mark) DeSalvo; sons, Richie (Allison) and Patrick (fiancé Alexis Paidas) O’Brien; brother, Michael (Linda) O’Brien; grandchildren, Hadlee, Phebee, Cooper, Mark, and Nolan; brother-in-law, Dr. John (Debbie) Mayo; sister-in-law, Janet (John) McCarthy; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard (Fran) Mayo; Aunt Alice Rose Mayo Sinchok; Aunt Helen (Charles) Tincher; Uncle Russ (Janet) Peacock and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Betty O’Brien and brother Timothy.



Calling hours will be held Friday February 26, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.



The ocean brought such peace and tranquility to Rich, especially in Corolla in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where the wild horses also make their home, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund 1130 E. Corolla Village Road, Corolla, NC 27927, www.corollawildhorses.com/tributes/ in his memory.



