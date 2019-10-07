Richard J. Pachell, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Pachell, Sr., 87, died peacefully Friday afternoon, October 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Concetta (Connie) Pachell, whom he married May 5, 1956 and who died December 17, 2017.

Richard was born May 7, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas and Carmel Cardaline Pachell.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and retired from US Steel and McDonald Works. More recently, he worked as the maintenance man at Austinwoods Nursing Home.

Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served the country from 1952-1955.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, American Legion 737 in Lake Milton, VFW Post 9571 of Ellsworth and FOE 213.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, Richard is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Glenn) Carroll of Norristown, Pennsylvania; two sons, Richard J. Pachell, Jr. and Nicholas (Toni) Pachell, both of Austintown; four grandchildren, Bryan Carroll, Christine Pachell, Andrea (Frank) LoRiggio and Nicholas (Abbey) Pachell, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Nova Elizabeth Pachell, Jackson Frank LoRiggio, Murphy John Pachell and a brother, Samuel (Nancy) Pachell of Youngstown.

Richard was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Nicholas, William and Dominic Pachell.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin 10:15 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.