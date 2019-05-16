Richard J. Hodor Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, for Richard ”Dick” J. Hodor, who died Monday morning, May 13, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital.

Dick was born February 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph T. and Elizabeth (Sofranik) Hodor.

Dick was a 1956 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1958 and served as a nuclear warhead specialist in Northern Italy.

Upon his military discharge in March of 1961, he enrolled at Youngstown State University, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a Major in Finance.

Dick worked for Simplex Time Recorder for 40 years as a customer Engineer, Salesman, and Account Executive, retiring in June of 2000.

He was a devoted Catholic and an altar server at St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell and was proud to be the Cross Bearer in the procession of the last service at the old church and the first service at the new church in 1954. Dick was a member of the Holy Family Parish where he also belonged to the Holy Family Garden Work Group for two years. He also belonged to the Chatterbox Retired Men’s Club since 2001.

He loved teasing and playing with his six grandchildren. He loved watching the Cleveland Browns and the Indians. He also loved maintaining the lawn, shrubbery and flower beds of his corner lot in Boardman.

Dick is survived by his wife, Bernadette ”Bernie”” S. (Oslovic) Hodor, whom he married July 29, 1967; his children, Tina Marie (Richard) Kali, Cathleen Marie (Michael) Klein and Brian (Jill Cameron) Hodor; his brother, John (Birute) Hodor of Lehigh Acres, Florida and his six grandchildren, Katherine, Audrey and Andrew Kali, Grace and Hannah Klein and Everett Hodor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph T. and Elizabeth (Sofranik) Hodor and his sister, Mary Jean Hodor.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 prior to the Mass, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

