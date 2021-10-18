Richard G. Erwine, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G.”Dick” Erwine passed away peacefully, after 86 feisty years, on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Dick was born February 19, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the eldest child of Frank D. and Mary Gray Erwine.

He had two younger sisters, Susan and Lesley, with whom he shared a close relationship throughout his life. During his childhood, Dick lived throughout the Midwest, including stops in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and West Virginia.

Dick and his family moved to East Liverpool in 1949 and he graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1953. Dick matriculated to the University of Michigan in the fall of 1953, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1957 as part of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). Dick was a determined student at U of M, as well as an active and gregarious member of the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity, where he held multiple leadership positions.

Upon graduation from the University of Michigan, Dick was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy. Stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, he served on several ships, most notably the destroyer USS Conway (DDS-507), where he served as a Chief Gunnery Officer.

Upon completion of his military service in 1960, Dick transitioned to the steel industry as an executive at the United Engineering and Foundry Company in Youngstown. He held several management positions, including Manager of the Phelps Street Plant. Dick continued his role as Vice President of Manufacturing at Danieli / United in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he made multiple international trips to Asia, including China, Japan, South Korea, India and Taiwan. He returned from each trip with a unique view of the world and many fascinating stories. Dick proudly retired with many accolades in 2000.

In 1963, Dick met his beloved wife, Marjorie Wolter of Hubbard and they were married June 13, 1964. They moved to Poland in 1969 where they raised their children, Betsy and Rich.

Dick was an active member of the Youngstown community, holding many community service positions, including President of the STEP Organization at Poland High School and President of the Poland Swim Club. He was also a member of the East Liverpool Alumni Association and the Downtown Rotary Club.

Dick was a member of the Youngstown Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. Dick was a tremendous family man who cared deeply for his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. He actively followed his children’s sporting interests, never missing a swim meet, tennis match or baseball game. He doted on his dogs, Fritz, Ernie, Buddy and Benny. Dick was also a passionate Pittsburgh and Michigan sports fan.

Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marjorie Wolter Erwine; daughter, Betsy Sommers and her husband, Brian Sommers, of Wethersfield, Connecticut; son, Richard Erwine and his wife, Veronica Maginnis, of New York, New York; his two sisters, Susan Sebastian and Lesley Homans, both of Chagrin Falls and four cherished grandchildren, Max and Nate Sommers and James and Pia Erwine.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his in-laws, Elizabeth and Carl Wolter and brothers-in-law, Richard Sebastian, Richard Wolter, Robert Wolter and Carl Wolter.

A memorial service will take place at a later date and interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, where Dick received such compassionate and loving care at the end of his life.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

