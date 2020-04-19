Richard F. Tkach, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. Tkach, 88, died at Shepherd of the Valley, Boardman, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, where he resided and blossomed for the past year and a half. Despite the lockdown, he contracted the novel coronavirus.

Richard was born in Youngstown. He spent his childhood in Campbell and later moved back to Youngstown. It was here, he met and married “the girl next door,” the former Frances Fabry, on September 1, 1958 and who was of Slovak heritage, just as he, a fact of which he was very proud.

After attending three years at Campbell Memorial, Richard then attended and graduated from The Rayen School.

Richard proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a clerk typist and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Alaska and while there was honored as “Airman of the Year.”

For a brief period of time, Richard worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, where he determined that was not the career path for him. He proceeded to enroll in college and earned his B.S. in Accounting from Youngstown University (YSU) by using his GI Bill.

After college, Richard worked for 35 years as an accountant / office manager for Aerolite Extrusion Aluminum Company until his retirement.

Richard moved to Boardman with his young bride in 1960 and joined St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where he remained a member for the rest of his life.

Through those years, he was a member of Family Life, along with his wife, a Pre-Cana counselor, and participated in a “Joy” retreat.

He was a devout Catholic and often reminisced about his days as an altar boy where he served for funerals and Latin Masses. Throughout his life, Richard continued with his ability to recite prayers in Latin and his family will dearly miss him saying Grace before meals.

Richard’s family and friends knew him as a handsome, kind, distinguished, mild-mannered and humorous man, who always had a joke to tell and then would continue to tell the same joke to everyone he encountered. He loved to entertain his adoring “fans” at Shepherd of the Valley, who called him “the King” with those jokes, as he loved to make them laugh. You could always count on him for puns, clever jingles and his endearing disarming grin. He never lost his talent for recounting dates, past events and sports trivia with his photographic memory.

Richard was an avid sports fan and particularly loved the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As a passionate family man, Richard followed his son, Rick’s baseball talent through B League and pitched him many “knuckle balls. ” He attended his daughter MaryBeth’s performances in The Youngstown Playhouse Children’s Civic Theatre Productions; his daughter, Kitty’s baseball games; and his daughter, Amy’s track meets. He and his wife were loyal patrons of the Youngstown Playhouse for 35 seasons.

Richard is survived by his wife and lifetime “girl next door,” Frances, his companion of nearly 62 years; children, Frank R. (Rick) Tkach (fiancee Susie Patton), his loyal daily visitor who entertained him with his antics, harmonica playing and music on his laptop; daughter, MaryBeth (Ron Hoffmann), who faithfully traveled to visit him from Ocean City, Maryland, for a week every month and his youngest daughter, Amy Bowles, RN (John) of Georgia, who was his medical adviser and “Daddy’s Little Girl.” Left to cherish his memory are his beloved grandchildren, of whom he was incredibly proud, Lexi Hughes, RN of Connecticut and Blake Hughes of southern Ohio.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Katherine “Kitty” Tkach of Youngstown; his mother, Mary Popovich Tkach; father, Frank Tkach of Youngstown and brothers, Edward Kach (Carol) of Florida and Steve Tkach of Youngstown.

Richard passed away peacefully and comfortably, surrounded by the deep love of his family who was standing outside the window of his Shepherd of the Valley room, speaking to him via telephone, telling stories, singing and praying aloud to him. Even his daughter from Georgia was able to participate and say her last goodbyes.

The family is thankful Richard had his special “corner friends” at the facility. They would also like to thank all the dedicated nurses who each used their unique talents to administer to him, and the sweet STNAs who helped him with his daily rituals.

The family is especially grateful to his nurses Sara and Condalese, who comforted him to the end, as well as the “All Caring” Hospice nurse, Antoinette, who used her healing touch to soothe him in his final hour; his “STNAngels,” Destiny and Abby, who held Richard’s hands in lieu of the family, while Jasmine assisted. What a Blessing.

A Catholic Service (immediate family only) will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Canfield. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends who would like to celebrate his life remotely can access the service online at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A memorial Mass and Mercy Luncheon will be held at a future date in his honor.

The family is adhering to strict COVID-19 rules and is requesting everyone else to do likewise.

Richard’s wife gave him 20 kisses nightly and sang him this lullaby, “Good Night, Sleep tight, auf wiedersehen Sweetheart.”

“Sbohom” — a Slovak good bye Blessing!

Dad, remember we love you!!!

