YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. Reardon, 79, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hosptial.

Richard was born November 7, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Edmund and Elizabeth Reardon.

He was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He had worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Corporation and later retired after 26 years from Pinkerton Security.

He is survived by his many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, June Bushling and two brothers, Raymond and an infant brother, Edmund.

Private family services will be held as Richard is laid to rest with his family in Calvary Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard F. Reardon, please visit our floral store.